FRANKLIN
Inmate assault alleged: Jermany Akeem Dorsey, 34, who is an inmate at SCI-Greene prison in Franklin Township, was charged Monday with assaulting another inmate Oct. 27. Dorsey is facing charges of aggravated assault, making offensive weapon, inmate procuring weapon, simple assault and harassment.
WASHINGTON
Unlawful restraint charge: Damon Cruz Bey, 34, of Pittsburgh, was charged with unlawful restraint after Washington police said he refused to leave a woman’s house in the 1000 block of Arch Street following a date Sunday night. Bey eventually left the house, but returned and forced his way inside, police said. Police officers used a Taser on Bey to arrest him when he refused to leave after they arrived. He was also charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment, and is being held at the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.