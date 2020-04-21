EAST BETHLEHEM
Man jailed: Christian Holmes, 19, of 49 Beallsville Road, East Bethlehem Township, is charged by Centerville police with cruelty to animals, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Holmes of striking a child and throwing a dog against a wall about 9:30 a.m. Friday in his residence. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Holmes to Washington County jail without bond because he did not have identification.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Richard Paul Wyne, 36, of 907 McKean Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of severely assaulting Jonathan Estok about 5:30 p.m. April 15 in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Friday for Wyne’s arrest.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Theft: A woman told state about 7:30 p.m. Thursday her purse containing several credit cards and $300 was stolen when her vehicle was broken into on Washington Federal Way, police said.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Donald Wayne Greer, 53, of 200 Deerfield Road, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck a family member in the face about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in his residence, court records show. District Judge Curtis Thompson released Greer on $5,000 unsecured bond.