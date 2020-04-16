CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Samuel Howard Miller, 36, of 106 Prospect Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment over allegations he strangled a woman at his residence about 3:45 p.m. April 8, court records show. Miller is free on $10,000 unsecured bond set Friday.
FALLOWFIELDMan wanted: Nickalas James Rehrer, 23, of Harrisburg, is charged by state police with burglary, theft, trespassing, criminal mischief and conspiracy, court records show. Rehrer is accused of conspiring with Allure Jones, 22, of North Charleroi, to break into a residence on Victoria Avenue March 24 and stealing $600. Jones is also charged in the case. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant last week for Rehrer’s arrest.