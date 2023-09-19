A Point Marion woman died early Saturday morning when a vehicle in which she was a passenger went off a road in Monongahela Township, Greene County.
A Point Marion woman died early Saturday morning when a vehicle in which she was a passenger went off a road in Monongahela Township, Greene County.
State police identified the woman as Tamara Harshman, 52.
The accident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eighty-Eight Road. Police said Jeremy Deak, the driver, was headed south when the vehicle went on to the road’s shoulder and struck a culvert.
According to police, the car overturned onto its roof and caught fire. Harshman died before she could be taken to a hospital, police said.
Deak, 52, of Point Marion, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for unspecified injuries.
According to police, Deak will be charged with a traffic violation for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
