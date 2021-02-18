Sex educator Dr. Mary Jo Pogurski and a South Strabane parent will appear on a national daytime talk show on Friday.
Podgurski, founder of the Academy for Adolescent Health and director of Washington Health System’s Teen Outreach, was invited, along with Elissa Sunseri, to be a guest on “The Doctors,” where they will be featured on a round-table segment discussing Podgurski’s early sexuality education program, “What’s Up As You Grow Up.”
Sunseri and her daughter, Cecily, 13, recently participated in a Zoom version of Podgurski’s class, which was mentioned in a Washington Post article that was spotted by “The Doctors” staffers.
Sunseri, an elementary schoolteacher who participated in Podgurski’s classes as a teen, said Podgurski has a gift for helping parents and children talk about issues like sexuality and puberty in a way that’s not awkward or uncomfortable.
“I think it’s how she presents the information, how she always makes people feel safe and says no question is a stupid question. She really focuses on realizing (my daughter and I) both know the same information, it’s getting us on the same page with communication,” said Sunseri.
Podgurski began teaching the “What’s Up” class in 1984 as part of her Real Talk for Real Teens curriculum.
“It’s nice to have someone pay attention to what we’ve been doing in this community for the past 40 years,” said Podgurski. “I find it delightful if I can pull a young person and a parent together to talk to each other and understand, ‘This isn’t always easy for me to talk about with you, but I want to.’ It’s about opening that door. It’s communication, mostly,” said Podgurski.
The show will air Friday at 10 a.m. on WPGH.