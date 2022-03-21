PITTSBURGH – Even though heavy rain fell in Pittsburgh Saturday morning, it didn’t stop about 200 people whose mission was to climb 1,077 stairs in the lower bowl of PNC Park.
They were doing it for a great cause – to raise money for the American Lung Association.
It was the 16th annual Fight For Air Climb at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates to support lung health.
Each participant had his or her own reason for taking part.
Ed Page of South Strabane Township climbed in memory of his father, also named Ed, who died of lung cancer in 2016.
Tom Biggs of Mount Lebanon was climbing the stairs in honor of his mother Ann, who died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on Feb. 10, 2019.
Philip Boggs, assistant fire chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, was taking part in memory of “Big Doug” Cooper, father of the department’s chief, Doug Cooper.
Page, 64, was participating in his fifth climb. He was joined by members of his family on a team they’ve named, “Partners for Pap.” The team reached its goal of raising $1,500.
“It’s really an exciting day,” Page said. “There’s an emotional piece to it, thinking about my father, but realizing these funds help support local lung disease education, advocacy and research in western Pennsylvania. That’s the goal.”
His brother, Tom Page of Bethel Park, admitted the day was emotional.
“It makes you think back and remember how much you miss him, what he used to do for us and some of his conversations, poses and positions on certain things” he said. “It brings all of those memories back.”
Ed Page said Saturday’s climb was an enjoyable experience for his family members.
“We had a great day at a beautiful venue for a wonderful cause,” he said. “The climb was a challenge, but the family came through as they do every year.”
Shortly before he was ready to begin his climb, Biggs got sentimental as he talked about his mother.
“You think about the memories and the good times and you’re doing something she’d be proud of, helping other people who have COPD and lung issues,” Biggs said.
Firefighters that participated did the climb while adorned in full gear. Boggs may have been speaking for the other firefighters in attendance when he expressed some happiness that there was a bit of a chill in the air.
McDonald firefighters sported a shirt that read “In Loving Memory of Big Doug Cooper” on the back.
“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” Boggs said. “He was a very good friend, a great leader (and a) great fireman. He was a mentor to a lot of people. That’s our driving force.”
The rain did come to a stop shortly before the climbers began and the sun crept through, but it still remained a comfortable day for those involved.
There was quite an atmosphere at PNC Park. Disc jockey Mark Raich of Pittsburgh spun tunes. Leila Senz, 11, a fifth-grade student at Eden Hall Elementary School in the Pine-Richland School District presented a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.
David Skalski, a lung transplant recipient, stirred emotion with his speech before the climb began.
Skalski, who lives in Lancaster but is from Fox Chapel, underwent a lung transplant in August 2017. Three years later, he ascended 16,444 feet on Mount Kilimanjaro. This year, he plans to climb Mt. Everest to continue to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer.
“God put me here for a purpose. It’s to talk to people like you,” he said, his voice filled with emotion. “I want to talk to 10,000 people over the next 10 years. If I can impact somebody or their spouses so they know how to help their spouse handle this, I will have accomplished something.”
Dollars raised help support local lung disease education, advocacy and research in western Pennsylvania. Four researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are being funded. The research will help to improve lung disease outcomes for diseases such as asthma, COVID-19 and lung cancer.
“The event went really well,” said Caroline Hutchinson, executive director of the American Lung Association. “It seemed participants, sponsors and everyone else was happy. From the feedback that I was getting, people were wondering when next year’s event is going to be. it seems like everybody is excited for 2023.”