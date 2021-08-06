Police were called to the PNC Bank in Washington shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday for a bank robbery, a Washington County emergency dispatcher said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was arrested, whether the person showed a weapon or how much money was taken.

A sign appeared on the front door announcing that the lobby at 201 Jefferson Ave. was temporarily closed, although motorists could be seen still using the drive-thru lanes.

Washington police did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on the robbery.

