Pleasant Valley Veterinarian Clinic in Peters Township recently celebrated 50 years of operation.
Dr. James Carmichael started the practice in 1973, and his son, Brad Carmichael, took over in 2008.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 2:30 am
"Peters Township's population was increasing each year. My wife had taught at Pleasant Valley back in the '60s. Plus we had some friends in the Peters Township area. I decided to open my practice there," the elder Carmichael said.
Carmichael grew up in Donegal Township, graduating from McGuffey High School, and went on to West Virginia University. However, in 1966 his education was interrupted by the Vietnam War.
"I got drafted, and spent two years in the service," Carmichael said.
He was not deployed, and later went to veterinarian school at Ohio State University.
He recalled going around to a few different veterinarians in the area before opening his own office, hoping to avoid stepping on toes by opening a competing practice.
There was no issue, however, as Carmichael was offering something other vets didn't at the time: service for large animals.
Carmichael said that mostly meant horses, but he also counted pigs and llamas among his patients. He noted it was still a mixed practice, and he did not specialize in treating farm animals.
"Matter of fact, we didn't have too many classes on llama medicine when I graduated," Carmichael said.
He worked long days, from 8 a.m. to 1 or 2 the next morning.
"When Brad was born, he was born on a Monday," Carmichael said. "Right after he was born I left the hospital. I didn't see them until Friday."
Carmichael has been happy to see his son continue the family practice.
"I'm very proud that has happened. It's a great practice, they have great integrity and strive to make sure the clients and patients are happy," Carmichael said.
Pleasant Valley recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with an open house on June 11. Shannon Debo, technician administrator, said they provided tours of the clinic, and gave out a year's worth of flea and tick medication.
Debo said the event was a good opportunity to connect with clients outside of the context of their animals needing medical attention.
"We love talking about animals, but for good reasons. Health issues can be pretty heavy," Debo said.
As for Carmichael, two years ago he and his wife, Louise, moved from Peters Township to Deep Creek, Md. Still, he has a lot of affection for his longtime home.
"It was a great area. Peters Township, as far as I'm concerned, was a wonderful area to have a practice, and a wonderful area for my kids to grow up," Carmichael said.
