melvin ringer

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Melvin Ringer is escorted by state police troopers after he allegedly shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend in the back in Canton Township on April 13, 2022.

A plea deal for the Canton Township man accused of shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend in the back last year, nearly killing him, was derailed Thursday when the victim objected to the proposed prison sentence that he thought was too lenient.

Melvin Charles Ringer was preparing to plead guilty in Washington County Court of Common Pleas to one felony count of aggravated assault in exchange for a 7- to- 14-year prison sentence when the man who was shot told Judge Valarie Costanzo at the hearing that he couldn’t accept the arrangement.

