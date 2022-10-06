Liquor

Observer-Reporter

The PLCB’s unaudited financial results showed the sale of liquor and other alcohol beverages between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, generated record net income.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is raising a glass to the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The agency announced Wednesday that its unaudited financial results showed the sale of liquor and other alcohol beverages between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, generated record net income. It also reported that for the first time gross wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In