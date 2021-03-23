The Washington Area Humane Society took in a litter of 10 puppies over the weekend – just in time for National Puppy Day today. The 4-week-old, mixed-breed pups will have to wait about a month before they are old enough to be adopted, however, according to Humane Society executive director Kelly Proudfit. For now, they will continue to grow in the company of their mama, Gloria, who is also at the humane society.
Playful pups
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28