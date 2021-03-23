The Washington Area Humane Society took in a litter of 10 puppies over the weekend – just in time for National Puppy Day today. The 4-week-old, mixed-breed pups will have to wait about a month before they are old enough to be adopted, however, according to Humane Society executive director Kelly Proudfit. For now, they will continue to grow in the company of their mama, Gloria, who is also at the humane society.

