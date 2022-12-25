The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a Virtual Plans Display on its website through Friday, Dec. 30 for the pavement preservation project on Route 18.
The project runs along Route 18 (Henderson Avenue) beginning at the intersection of Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) in the City of Washington and ending at the northern intersection of Route 50 (Main Street) in Mount Pleasant Township.
The scope of work consists of resurfacing the pavement and improvements to drainage, guide rail, and signing, as well as other miscellaneous construction.
Also, the traffic signal at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and North Hewitt Avenue will be replaced. In addition, the concrete roadway and shoulders, at the intersection of Routes 18 and 50, will be reconstructed.
The T-leg part of the intersection will use a separate car and truck detour for seven to 12 consecutive days. The northbound Routes 18 and 50 concrete pavement will be reconstructed under flagging operations with a maximum duration of seven days.
The page can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District 12, clicking on the public meetings link under the district links heading, clicking on the Washington County box, and selecting the Route 18 pavement project tile.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting Sean Pape, project manager, at ssepe@pa.gov or 724-439-7322.
The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.