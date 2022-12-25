The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a Virtual Plans Display on its website through Friday, Dec. 30 for the pavement preservation project on Route 18.

The project runs along Route 18 (Henderson Avenue) beginning at the intersection of Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) in the City of Washington and ending at the northern intersection of Route 50 (Main Street) in Mount Pleasant Township.

