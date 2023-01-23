MONESSEN – Plans are moving forward to establish a “Free Store” in the city.
All items will be free to anyone from not only Monessen, but the entire mid-Mon Valley. The store will be located in an old classroom at the Schooner Youth Center at 701 Schoonmaker Ave.
Matt Shorraw and former Monessen resident Courtney Moran are co-coordinators of the project.
Moran said she was inspired by a similar store in Braddock, which was started by Gisele Fetterman, wife of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, former mayor of that community. Moran worked in Braddock for a few years.
“I was able to see the direct impact the Free Store had on the community,” Moran said. “I knew my hometown of Monessen would be the perfect area to have a Free Store. I think it will be a great resource for the community. Monessen has a special place in my heart, and I think people who are in need of items and able to get what they need will be an incredible feeling.”
There’s also a Free Store in Wilkinsburg.
Shorraw said people can go in and shop as they would at any other store, but they don’t have to pay, although financial donations will be welcome.
“There are a lot of people out there who are struggling,” he said. “This brings dignity back to people getting things gifted to them. There is a really great need and the closest one being in Wilkinsburg or Braddock is really too far for anyone here in need to go.”
All items, such as clothing, school supplies, small appliances, food, small household items, unopened toiletries and personal hygiene products and holiday decorations, will be acquired through donations.
“Everybody has something they don’t need, and the Free Store will be a wonderful place to redistribute items to people in need,” Moran said. “People can come to the Free Store and donate things they’re no longer using and feel really good about making that donation because they know other people in the community can use those items.”
Shorraw said there is a goal to form partnerships with other organizations, as well as local grocery stores that may have surplus items.
“That’s a really good way to cut back on food waste and get it to people that need it,” Shorraw said. “Our goal is to amplify the help and opportunity to those in need – not to compete with already established organizations.”
Volunteers will be needed to collect and sort through items, as well as run the store during hours of operation. Shorraw said he’s heard from folks who are willing to volunteer to staff the store as well as people who are ready to donate items.
“It’s really exciting that so many people are willing to give,” Shorraw said.
Shorraw said the hours of operation have not been established. He envisions the store being open three days a week with various hours to accommodate people’s various schedules.
Moran and Shorraw each hope the store will be opened by summer. Some work remains to be done, such as painting the room and patching plaster.
“I don’t want to just throw everything into a room and open it,” Shorraw said. “It’s about giving people dignity, so I want them to be able to go into a nice space and get these items. Once the room is ready we can start taking donations.”
Freestanding shelving units and clothing racks also are needed.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating items can do so through the Free Store 15062 Facebook page or they can contact Shorraw at mshorraw@gmail.com.
“I’m just really excited to get it started,” Shorraw said. “Hopefully, we get the room squared away soon so we can start collecting items.”
