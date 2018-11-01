Public review of the northern Washington County transportation study will be convened from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Chartiers Township Municipal Building, 2 Buccaneer Drive, Houston.
What is known as the “Route 19 Corridor Study” analyzes current and future transportation and land use and provides strategies to alleviate traffic problems in this rapidly growing area.
Washington County Transportation Authority is also studying changes in its routes, and the two evaluations overlap in some ways, said Lisa Cessna, director of the Washington County Planning Commission.
The transit development plan seeks to improve service to attract new riders and meet the needs of those who work, study, shop or live in Washington County. It also intends to serve people who come here for recreation or entertainment.
The specifics will become a supplement of the Washington County comprehensive plan.
“Under the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code, a public meeting is required when additions are made to comprehensive plans,” said Jeff Leithauser, development manager for the Washington County Planning Commission.
A public hearing also needs to take place, and those are typically held as part of a county commissioners meeting.
Hosting the meeting are the Washington County Planning Commission; Washington County Transportation Authority, which operates fixed-route Freedom Transit; and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.