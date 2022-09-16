Bridge

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

PennDOT is evaluating a plan to refurbish the I-79 bridge at the Bridgeville exchange and widen lanes of the highway near it.

A plan to refurbish the Interstate 79 bridge at the Bridgeville exchange and widen the lanes of the highway near it “continues to be evaluated,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The bridge was one of nine interstate bridges PennDOT was looking at tolling before the Commonwealth Court ruled in June that charging drivers to cross the spans violated provisions of Act 88, which authorizes public-private partnerships for transportation projects. The court said it violated Act 88 because nearby communities were not consulted before the plan was announced in February 2021. Commonwealth Court rendered the decision after South Fayette and Collier townships, along with Bridgeville borough, filed suit to stop the tolling. PennDOT opted not to appeal.

