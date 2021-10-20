A Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening a Washington County judge, his family and his staff last year.
Linda J. Bryan, 64, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats after she faxed a news article to Judge Brandon Neuman on Oct. 6, 2020, about a federal judge’s son who was shot and killed earlier that year.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Bryan to serve three years on probation and ordered her to have no contact with Neuman or his family. Bryan, who has been jailed since last October, will be released and given credit for time served for her probationary period.
Bryan sent a New York Times article about the fatal shooting of a U.S. District Court judge’s son in New Jersey in July 2020, and she also repeatedly called Neuman’s chambers. Bryan was facing additional charges of retaliation against a witness or victim, stalking and harassment, all of which were dropped in exchange for the plea.
Prosecutors said Neuman “specifically approved” the plea deal and its terms before it was agreed upon by both sides. Bryan has a history of mental health problem and is being required to undergo treatment as part of her plea.