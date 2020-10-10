A Pittsburgh woman was charged Wednesday with threatening a Washington County judge and his family and staff over her displeasure with a 12-year-old divorce ruling.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. arraigned the suspect, Linda J. Bryan, 63, who repeatedly called and faxed Judge Brandon P. Neuman’s chambers this month while speaking in an obscene and emotionally distressed manner, court records show.
The tipping point came after she allegedly sent a fax to Neuman Tuesday of a New York Times article about the fatal shooting of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ son and the wounding of her husband in July in New Jersey, charging documents indicate.
The Washington County sheriff’s office was notified.
“You have to be cautious,” Neuman said Friday. “Her filings are frivolous.”
The filings put Neuman in fear of himself and his family and court staff, the sheriff’s office stated in court documents.
Bryan has documented mental health problems, charging documents claim.
She is being held in Washington County jail on $500,000 bond on charges of retaliation against a witness or victim, making terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.