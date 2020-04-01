The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that all concerts and events through May 21 are being cancelled.
“However, we are looking at all options through the summer for rescheduling any concerts that have been cancelled,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Concerts that have been cancelled are:
- May 1-3: PNC Pops, Paul Shaffer
- May 5, 6, 12 and 13: Second Grade Schooltime
- May 8-10: BNY Mellon Grand Classics “Romantic Chopin”
- May 15-17: BNY Mellon Grand Classics “Elgar Cello Concerto”
- May 20: Pre-K/Kindergarten Schooltime
- May 21: Wilkinsburg Community Concert
Ticketholders can exchange their tickets for an upcoming performance, based on availability, donate their tickets for a tax credit, or contact the Heinz Hall box office to discuss other options, such as a voucher, gift certificate or refund.
For information, go online to www.pittsburghsymphony.org or call 412-392-4900.
