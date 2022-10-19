news 6

For the first time in 30 years, newsroom employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike.

Effective at noon Tuesday, more than 100 writers, editors and designers at the newspaper walked off the job, joining workers on the picket line from the Post-Gazette‘s distribution, advertising and production unions. Those employees went on strike two weeks ago, contending Block Communications, which owns the Post-Gazette and The Blade in Toledo, Ohio, stripped them of their health care coverage after refusing to pay an additional $19 per week. The newsroom employees, represented by the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, say they are striking over unfair labor practices.

