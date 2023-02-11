Resident Artists of the Pittsburgh Opera and Mark Trawka, director of musical studies, will be coming to Waynesburg University's Goodwin Performing Arts Center on Feb. 16.
Resident Artists of the Pittsburgh Opera and Mark Trawka, director of musical studies, will be coming to Waynesburg University's Goodwin Performing Arts Center on Feb. 16.
There will be two events that evening, each of which is free to the public.
The first is an opera workshop at 5 p.m., during which Trawka and Melanie Catana, assistant professor of vocal music and director of choral music at Waynesburg, will lead Waynesburg students and opera artists in a reconstruction of two famous scenes from Giuseppe Verdi’s operas "Nabucco" and "Il Trovatore."
High school students with an interest in theater are encouraged to attend the workshop.
The second event is a concert in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center of famous arias, duets and ensembles from the operatic and musical theater repertoires at 7 p.m.
