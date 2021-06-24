A Pittsburgh man waived his case to Washington County Court Tuesday following his arrest on charges he illegally filmed children in a Canonsburg gymnasium restroom.
The decision to waive allowed Anthony Lee Fletcher, 37, to avoid a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Saieva Jr., court records show.
Fletcher was arrested May 13 after he allegedly fled to his father’s home in Virginia. Washington County President Judge John F. DiSalle ordered him to be held without bond in the county jail.
State police accused him of filming three girls in various stage of undress with a hidden camera in a restroom at The Armory Youth Center in Canonsburg. The victims were his students and not involved in center-sponsored programs.
Police claimed to have also found unrelated child pornography after seizing computers from his residence at 5 Lincoln Ave. in Pittsburgh’s Crafton section.
Jason Walsh, the county’s first assistant district attorney, said there is no plea bargain on the table in the case.