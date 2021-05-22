An Allegheny County man was returned Friday to Washington County to face charges including the illegal filming of children in a Canonsburg gymnasium restroom.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. set bond at $1 million for the suspect, Anthony Lee Fletcher, 37, of Crafton, said Jason Walsh, first assistant district attorney in the county.
Fletcher was taken into custody May 13 after he allegedly fled to his father’s home in Woodridge, Va., and was placed Friday in Washington County jail.
State police filed charges against him May 12 accusing him of filming three girls in various stage of undress with a hidden camera in a restroom at The Armory Youth Center in Canonsburg. The victims were his students and not involved in center-sponsored programs.
Police claimed to have also found unrelated child pornography after seizing his computer devices from his residence at 5 Lincoln Ave., court records indicate.
Police began investigating Fletcher in February following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He also faces trial in Allegheny County on charges he raped a girl in his residence. He allegedly filmed the assaults of a girl who appeared unresponsive in the videos.