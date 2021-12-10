A Pittsburgh was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in McMurray.
Larry Haney, 68, was driving west on Waterdam Road shortly before 2 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco’s office.
Haney was taken by ambulance to AHN Canonsburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. in the emergency room, the release said.
According to the coroner’s office, Haney was the only person involved in the accident.
The cause and manner of Haney’s death are pending an investigation and autopsy.
Emergency personnel on the scene included Peters Township Ambulance Service, Peters Township Fire Department, North Strabane Police Department and North Strabane Fire Department.
The accident is being investigated by Peters Township Police Department.