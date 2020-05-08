After some heated exchanges during witness testimony, a Pittsburgh man was ordered to stand trial on charges he provided the drugs to a Washington woman that ultimately killed her.
William Henry Greene, 28, appeared before District Judge Robert Redlinger Thursday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver.
Redlinger held both charges for court. Greene is currently incarcerated in the Washington County jail.
The charges stem from the Nov. 5 death of Megan Peacock, 26, who died from a combination of heroin and fentanyl, according to testimony from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
During Warco’s testimony, Michael Mihalov, Greene’s public defender, questioned the coroner about his involvement in Peacock’s autopsy, suggesting he could not speak to the findings of the forensic pathologist and the toxicologist. Mihalov also asked Warco whether Peacock was overweight.
He said he could not recall, and the exchange led to Redlinger pausing the hearing so Warco could retrieve a laptop with photos of the autopsy.
When Warco returned, he suggested Mihalov’s line of questioning was somehow related to his failed bid to become district attorney in the past election.
“You are questioning scientific findings,” Warco said. “You want to know what I was wearing that day? I probably could figure that out.”
Washington police Detective Todd Foreman testified that Peacock was communicating with someone listed in her phone as “Donna” about purchasing heroin the night before her death.
The Washington County Drug Task Force had already recently arrested Greene on several drug related charges, including another instance of drug delivery resulting in death.
According to the criminal complaint, David “Davie” A. Chappel, 29, of Washington, died on April 17 from a combination of fentanyl. The task force alleges that Greene sold the heroin to Chappel. Foreman testified that information provided by the task force showed that the number for “Donna” was the same phone number Greene had been using previously.
Cellular service provider Sprint also told police that the phone number belonged to Greene.
Though Mihalov moved for Redlinger to dismiss the charges, saying no one saw Greene send the messages about the purchase or the purchase itself, Redlinger held the charges.
Greene is scheduled to appear before Judge Valarie Costanzo at 2 p.m. May 14 for a formal arraignment on the charges connected to Chappel’s death.
An arraignment date has not been set for the more recent charges.