A Pittsburgh man is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bond after being accused of filming a teenage girl in a fitting room at South Hills Village Mall.
Bethel Park police charged Miguel Moises Corio Marcos, 23, with felonies of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanors of corruption of minors and invasion of privacy.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 2, the 14-year-old noticed an iPhone camera aimed toward her from above while changing in a fitting room at a store in the mall.
Police said Corio Marcos fled on foot, taking a Port Authority trolley to Castle Shannon. Police were able to track him through surveillance footage from inside the trolley.
According to the complaint, a search of Corio Marcos’ phone turned up a 30-second video of the victim in the fitting room at the store.
Bethel Park police recognized Corio Marcos from a previous incident in Upper St. Clair in which he allegedly grabbed a female inappropriately at another retail store.
Corio Marcos had been out on $5,000 bond while awaiting trial for indecent assault charges in that case.
District Judge Daniel Konieczka Jr. arraigned Corio Marcos Wednesday evening and sent him to Allegheny County Jail without bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. July 28.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!