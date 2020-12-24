A Pittsburgh man was jailed Monday after he allegedly broke into the Washington Park office and the Washington City Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Monday morning.
City police received a report of trespassing Monday morning at the park office, according to the criminal complaint. While investigating at the scene about 12:15 p.m., officers walked down to the FOP lodge, where they discovered the keypad lock was damaged and the door unsecured, the complaint said.
Inside, officers discovered a back bedroom door was unusually locked, and heard movement inside, and found a man attempting to jump out a window, the complaint said.
Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Lafon Hainesworth, who admitted to breaking into the park office over the weekend, the complaint stated.
Hainesworth was charged with two counts of felony criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief. He was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Robert Redlinger and jailed on $10,000 bond.