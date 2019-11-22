A Pittsburgh man faces charges for supplying the drugs that killed a Washington man in April.
David “Davie” A. Chappel, 29, overdosed on a combination of heroin and fentanyl on April 17, 2019.
William Henry Greene, 28, of 3322 Webster Ave., Pittsburgh, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Washington County Drug Task Force.
According to the complaint, on April 16, Chappel gave a man money to purchase the heroin. The man obtained the heroin from someone who worked for Greene. The person who obtained the heroin for Chappel then became a confidential informant for the drug task force.
The informant was involved in multiple controlled purchases of heroin between October and November. The informant contacted Greene, and then would purchase the heroin from people working for him.
On one occasion, the informant purchased heroin directly from Greene, who also goes by “Vince.” One of the people working for him, Thomas Logan, 55, was the man who sold the informant the heroin that Chappel overdosed on.
Investigators tracked them to a residence in Amwell Township. Both Greene and Logan were arrested at that residence on Nov. 15.
Police found 350 stamp bags of suspected heroin at the residence, according to the complaint.
Logan was placed in the Washington County jail on a parole detainer. He has not been charged in connection with Chappel’s death. Greene has also been incarcerated.
Greene was arraigned on Thursday morning before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who denied him bail.