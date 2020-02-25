A Pittsburgh man already awaiting trial for his role in the overdose death of a Washington man faces a new charge related to the death of a Washington woman.
William Henry Greene, 28, of 3322 Webster Ave., was charged by Washington police with drug delivery resulting in death on Feb. 20.
Greene is currently in the Washington County jail awaiting a formal arraignment on the same charge and several additional felony drug charges.
Greene had previously been charged for the death of David “Davie” A. Chappel, 29, on Nov. 18, 2019.
The more recent charge is connected to the death of Megan Peacock, who died Nov. 5 at the age of 26 from a combination of heroin and fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said text messages show that Greene sold Peacock heroin that same day.
According to Peacock’s obituary, she graduated from Washington High School in 2011 and played clarinet and keyboard in the band.
“Megan enjoyed working with and assisting the mentally challenged and was presently employed by (Arc Human Services),” her obituary states.