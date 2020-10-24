The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership canceled the city’s annual Light Up Night because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday celebration, which is the largest one-day event in Pittsburgh, would have marked its 60th anniversary this year, the partnership said Friday.
The group said it’s pivoting to a reimagined holiday experience this season.
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square will return with outdoor holiday shopping in a reconfigured design using COVID-19 safety protocols. The market, which opens the day after Thanksgiving, will again feature live music on its centerpiece stage, although this year the acts will be reduced in scale to allow for social distancing.