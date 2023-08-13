news 4

The University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists will present the results of studies exploring health impacts of human exposure to environmental risk factors, including unconventional natural gas development activities, in an eight-county region in Southwestern Pennsylvania. 

The in-person meeting will be held Aug. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Penn Western University California campus in the Performance Center on the second floor of the Natali Student Center.

