State police troopers in Greene County made a startling discovery following a hit-and-run crash in October when they found a live pipe bomb in the suspect’s vehicle.
A person called police about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to tell them a vehicle had struck a utility pole on Route 19 in Franklin Township just north of Waynesburg, and the driver continued without stopping, heading south into the borough, according to court documents.
A borough police officer stopped the vehicle minutes later in Waynesburg’s business district, where troopers soon arrived and detained the driver, Kenton Llammar Pinson, who allegedly gave them a false name. After learning his true identity, troopers arrested Pinson on a parole warrant, and marijuana paraphernalia allegedly fell to the ground as they took him into custody, police said. That prompted them to request a warrant to search the rest of the vehicle.
The vehicle was apparently towed from the scene and troopers were able to search it four days later once they secured the warrant. Inside, investigators found a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia, suspected drugs and $7,000 in counterfeit money, according to court documents.
But also during the search, police found what appeared to be a pipe bomb inside the vehicle. The state police’s bomb squad was called and immediately determined it was real and contained explosives.
The unit then “attempted to render the pipe bomb safe, and in doing so the pipe bomb exploded,” according to court documents. It’s unclear whether the device exploded unexpectedly or was purposely detonated by the bomb squad in a controlled environment. Court documents do not indicate if anyone was injured by the detonation, and state police could not be reached for comment Wednesday to elaborate.
It’s not known why Pinson, 30, of Labelle, was in Greene County or what he was planning on doing with the pipe bomb.
State police on Wednesday charged Pinson with numerous felony counts, including unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe and several firearms charges because the handgun’s serial number was removed and he was not permitted to possess it due to a previous robbery conviction.
His preliminary hearing before District Judge Glenn Bates has not yet been scheduled and it is unclear where he is currently being held on the parole violation.
