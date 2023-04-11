The Washington County Cattlemen’s Association Annual Old-Fashioned Apple Pie Contest and Auction will be held Saturday, April 22, in conjunction with Washington County Ag Days at the Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Ag Days will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 22.
Pies will be accepted from noon to 2 p.m. April 22 inside the Hog Father’s kitchen at the food court of the fairgrounds. (Signs will be posted.) Judging will take place at 2 p.m. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. at the main staging area inside Hall 1. There will be a senior and junior division. Awards will be given to the top three pies in each division, and an overall prettiest pie will be selected from all the entries.
