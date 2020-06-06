Physicians at Washington Health System Washington Hospital knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Friday afternoon to honor George Floyd and show support for black lives.
Health care workers across the country have held similar moments of silence over the past few days in recognition of Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and face-down.
About two dozen doctors, wearing their white coats or scrubs, took part in the physician-organized event, held in front of the hospital entrance. One held up a sign that said #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives.
Another two dozen doctors took part at WHS satellite offices.
“Today, we joined health care professionals across the country in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silent reflection and commitment to improve the health and safety of the black community. We kneel for our patients, colleagues, family, friends and our entire community,” the physicians said in a statement.
Rallies have taken place at hospitals throughout the U.S., and have been inspired by #White Coats 4 Black Lives, an organization founded by medical students in 2014 in response to racial disparities and inequalities in health care.
Washington Hospital was not affiliated with the event but posted an anti-discrimination statement on its Facebook page.