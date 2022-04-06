The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is taking nominations for the Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program through Wednesday, June 1.
The markers highlight historic properties, persons and events of state or national significance. Since 1914, PHMC’s historical markers have chronicled the people, places and events that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries. There are more than 2,500 markers, and they feature a multitude of noteworthy subjects, such as Native Americans and settlers, government and politics, athletes, entertainers, artists, struggles for freedom and equality, and factories and businesses.
Among the subjects for Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the PHMC in 2021 are Chinese workers in Beaver Falls, the first large Chinese workforce in Pennsylvania; Dr. James Oscar Cooper, a founder of one of America’s first Black fraternities; and “Winter Wonderland,” the classic Christmas song.
Beginning with markers approved in 2022, the people or organizations nominating the marker are no longer responsible for the costs of marker fabrication; however, they are still responsible for the installation costs. PHMC assumes all responsibilities for maintaining a marker once it’s installed.
Nominations must be submitted electronically by June 1 through PA-SHARE, PHMC’s web-based application that replaces the existing paper-based system. For additional information, including marker criteria, the approval process, and resources to assist nominators, go online to www.pahistoricalmarkers.com.