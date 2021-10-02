Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) will host a free webinar, “Green Building for Sustainability and Health,” featuring Phipps Conservatory’s Center for Sustainable Landscapes at 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
The webinar is part of the CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series and will be presented by Richard Piacentini, president and CEO of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.
Known as one of the greenest buildings in the world, the Center for Sustainable Landscapes (CSL) is the only building to meet six of the highest green certifications, including the Living Building Challenge, LEED Platinum and WELL Building Platinum for energy efficiency and occupant health.
Since 1994, Richard Piacentini has guided the Pittsburgh organization and is responsible for Phipps’ green transformation, including the CSL. Phipps’ sustainability efforts are based on recognizing the connections between people, plants, health and the planet.
Registration is now open for this free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-building-for-sustainability-and-health-tickets-177999048947. The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing Linda Ritzer at lritzer@washjeff.edu.