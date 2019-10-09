Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is offering a free, family-friendly hip-hop class Sunday at 9 a.m.
The class introduces hip hop culture through the element of dance and encourages individualized style while staying true to the technique. Presented by Let’s Move Pittsburgh in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, the class will be led by a certified YMCA instructor in a noncompetitive environment.
The class will take place in the special events hall at Phipps. Advance registration is required. Participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes early and bring their own water. Participants do not need to pay admission to Phipps unless they plan to tour the conservatory after the session.
Family Fitness classes are part of Let’s Move Pittsburgh’s efforts to increase children’s health in the region and encourage families to come together to celebrate fitness.
For information, go online to letsmovepittsburgh.org/FamilyFitness.