Officials from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency discussed the later deadline they set for state financial-aid applications for next academic year during an digital press conference on Thursday.
In mid-March, the agency, which administers student aid for students at colleges and universities across the state, allowed an extra two weeks – until May 15 instead of May 1 – to allow applicants additional time as high schools where seniors normally would be able to seek help and advice on their next move closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with the additional time, however, the agency is processing tens of thousands of fewer applications than it would normally handle.
The deadline for federal student-aid applications this year is June 30. PHEAA officials, however, said it’s in students’ interest to get both done by May 15 so they will know how much money they’re eligible for.
“We really need the students and families to fill out this FAFSA form,” which is free, said state Rep. Mike Peifer, R-Pike, who is chairman of the PHEAA board of directors. “We realize families are under severe stress, students are unsure of exactly what they want to do, but we also want to stress to them that you need to fill out the paperwork because the May 15 time period is a hard deadline.”
William Lindsey, PA school services manager, said the agency has seen a “sharp decrease” in the number of FAFSA applications during this grant cycle.
“We are looking at nearly 31,000 FAFSA fewer applications compared to the same period last year,” Lindsey said. “It also seems to be the trend nationally.”
He added that students’ missing their chance to fill out the application likely means they will pay more for school and incur a greater burden of debt to complete their education.
Lindsey said students can complete the FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Following that submission, they will see a link to complete their state-grant aid application. If they miss their chance to do so that way, PHEAA will contact them to advise them on how to complete the form.
Even for those who are undecided about whether they will be enrolled in post-secondary education in the fall, Lindsey said “we highly encourage that they complete the FAFSA along with the state grant (application) as soon as possible and prior to the May 15 deadline to be considered for financial aid.”