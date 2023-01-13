A temporary protection-from-abuse ordered filed by Washington County Controller April Sloane against her ex-boyfriend will remain in place for another month before it is dismissed.
During a hearing Thursday afternoon before President Judge John DiSalle in Washington County Court, attorneys for Sloane and Jeffrey Bell announced they had reached an agreement for the 30-day extension on the PFA that will then expire so long as there are no other issues between the two.
