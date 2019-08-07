A dog was killed when a home was destroyed by fire in Gray Township Tuesday.
Seven departments from Greene and Washington counties responded to the fire at 113 Hill Top Lane around noon.
No one was home at the time the fire started.
According to firefighters, a woman in her late 30s lived in the house with her boyfriend.
She arrived at the scene and went into the house multiple times in an attempt to get her dog, a miniature pinscher, out of the house, but the dog refused to come out from under a bed.
The woman suffered second-degree burns on her hands and feet, and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
There were also many cats inside the house. Some kittens were safely taken to a neighbor’s home, while other cats were killed in the fire.
West Finley Fire Department Chief Steve Emery said that the cause of the fire was still unknown.
The home was a total loss, and officials were contacting the Red Cross to assist the woman who lived there.
The Morris Township (Greene County) Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond.
The Morris Township VFD from Washington County also responded, as well as departments from New Freeport, Center Township, Richhill Township and Graysville.