The 225th annual Washington County Fair kicked off Saturday with a variety of events, including goat shows, a cornhole tournament, the fair queen contest and a pet parade. About a dozen people and their pets of all kinds strutted their stylin’ stuff before a large crowd and judges, including Commissioner Larry Maggi, Coroner Tim Warco, and former Washington councilman Joe Manning. Lynn Manning, from WJPA Radio, served as the parade’s emcee. Each judge awarded a blue ribbon to their favorite costumed duo. Maggi presented a blue ribbon to Wyatt Winland and his horse, Charlotte Glover and her rabbit received a ribbon from Warco, and Alyse Briggs and her miniature donkey Dominic were awarded a blue ribbon by Manning.
Pets on parade
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
