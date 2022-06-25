Eleven-week-old Sawyer Clarke suffered severe trauma to his brain consistent with a “shaken baby” that could not have been caused by being dropped, as his father claims, the pedestrian who treated the infant at the time of his death testified Friday.
Jordan Neil Clarke is charged with homicide after his son suffered fatal injuries inside a Peters Township home last month, although Clarke told investigators he tripped and fell while holding Sawyer and landed on top of the baby.
“It’s greatly concerning and indicates shaking,” Dr. Matthew Valente testified during Clarke’s preliminary hearing in Washington County Central Court. “We would not see a combination of these injuries from a standing fall.”
Clarke, 36, of McMurray, told investigators that he was carrying Sawyer in the basement of a home at 148 Pleasantview Drive when he tripped on a plastic grocery bag and fell partially onto a couch and then onto the child, Peters Township Detective Edward Walker testified during the hearing. Clarke was the main caregiver to the boy when the incident occurred May 23, Walker said.
Peters Township police Officer David Scarpone testified he was the first to respond and found Sawyer lying on his back on the living room floor with Clarke crouched over top of him. Scarpone said Sawyer was gasping for air and that his skin was turning a “bluish hue” tone. He added that Clarke, who was alone with the child when the incident occurred, was distraught and told officers that he had fallen on the boy.
The child was taken to UPMC Children’s hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died the following day, May 24. Clarke was arrested and charged June 7.
Valente testified that scans showed the boy had brain hemorrhaging behind his eyes consistent with “violent shaking” with acceleration and deceleration. The boy had a torn retina in one eye and bleeding in both eyes, Valente said, which could not have been caused by a standing fall or bump on the head. The child also had rib fractures that were likely caused by resuscitation attempts, Valente said, along with fractures to both legs.
Clarke’s defense attorney, Noah Geary, argued that the boy’s death was an accident and there was no evidence his client intentionally killed the child. He added that the results of the boy’s autopsy are pending and the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh disagreed, pointing to the physician’s testimony showing that Sawyer was abused.
“The injuries couldn’t be accidental,” Walsh said.
After listening to testimony for about an hour, Senior District Judge David Mark ordered Clarke to stand trial on all felony charges, which include homicide, child endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault.
Clarke is being held without bond at the Washington County jail.