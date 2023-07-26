PETERS TWP MUNICIPAL BLDG

Exterior of Peters Township Municipal building

Peters Township residents can expect a significant hike in what they pay for garbage collection next year.

Council unanimously approved a new four-year contract with Waste Management that includes a 27% increase in costs in 2024. Council members Allison Shanafelt and Matt Rost were absent from Monday’s meeting.

