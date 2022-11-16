Peters Township is seeking residents to volunteer to sit on one of several advisory boards that will soon have vacancies.
Peters Township is seeking residents to volunteer to sit on one of several advisory boards that will soon have vacancies.
Township Manager Paul Lauer said at Monday’s meeting that the terms of many appointees are ending this year.
“There are a number of individuals who have decided not to seek reappointments,” Lauer said.
Those include the cable television board, library board, parks and recreation, Peters Creek Sanitary Authority and the Peters Township Youth Commission.
Those interested in serving on one of the boards can email a resume and a brief message explaining their interest to Tom Gromek at TGromek@peterstownship.com.
“We need to come up with a process by which those people are going to be appointed,” Lauer told council.
In other business, council also approved a contract for gas and diesel fuel under the South Hills Area Council of Government’s purchasing alliance program.
Council awarded the contract to the Tarentum-based Glassmere Fuel Service, which will provide gasoline at $0.0284 per gallon, unchanged from last year, and diesel at $0.0285 per gallon, a $0.012 increase.
