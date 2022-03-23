Peters Township School Board voted Monday to enter into a five-year deal with Budd Baer Auto for the naming rights of the high school’s natatorium.
Budd Baer, which operates several car dealerships along Murtland Avenue in Washington, will pay $15,000 per year, and the natatorium will be named the Budd Baer Natatorium.
“That’s wonderful that somebody is going to donate money and will have naming rights for the pool,” said school Director Thomas McMurray prior to the vote.
Budd Baer will also have signage at other district facilities, such as Confluence Financial Partners Stadium and the middle school gymnasium.
The agreement begins April 1 and runs through March 31, 2027.
“The Peters Township School District is happy to partner with Budd Baer Auto to be a naming rights holder of our new natatorium, and have presence at other district facilities. This partnership will allow the district the opportunity to fund many positive improvements to our athletic facilities,” said Athletic Director Brian Geyer in an emailed statement.
The natatorium had been one of the few features of the new high school that was not finished when the school opened for students in January 2021.
According to Peters Township Communications Coordinator Shelly Belcher, only minor work remains on the natatorium before construction can be considered to be complete, but the district’s swimmers have been making use of the facility since November.