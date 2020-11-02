Although the Peters Township community can celebrate the high school football team’s Oct. 30 victory over Woodland Hills, one aspect of the game is coming under scrutiny.
Photographs taken during the Peters marching band’s performance show some members dressed in black full-body suits, the type of which are sold in various colors and are popular as costumes during the Halloween season.
According to a statement released by the district:
“Peters Township School District does not condone or permit discrimination. The district is investigating the student costume choices from Friday night’s football game and reviewing the actions or inactions on behalf of district staff present at the game.”