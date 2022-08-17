New high school

The Almanac

The new Peters Township High School on Rolling Hills Drive opened in January 2021.

Peters Township School District will have a school resource officer at each of the district’s five buildings for the 2022-23 year.

School directors approved an agreement at Monday’s board meeting that would increase the number of school resource officers in the district from two to five. The motion was unanimously approved.

