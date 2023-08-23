The Peters Township School Board met Aug. 21 as students prepare to head back to school on Monday.
School directors took mostly routine actions in preparation for the new school year beginning Aug. 28. Among the actions taking were approving student fundraisers, field trips and setting the school bus schedule.
