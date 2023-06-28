Peters Township School Board adopted a more than $80.2 million budget that calls for a tax increase.
At its meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved a 0.3 millage increase that will take taxes from 15.07 to 15.37 mills. J. Rolf Briegel, Daniel Taylor and Dr. Shari Payne were absent. The amount represents a 2% increase in taxes.
For a homeowner whose property is assessed at $200,000, the increase will add $60 to the tax bill.
The school board also raised taxes last year, which was the final tax increase associated with the construction of the new high school. Brad Rau, the district’s business manager, said rising costs drove this year’s tax jump.
“Given the inflation we are all experiencing, creating this budget has been a challenge as we balance fiscal responsibility with providing the highest quality education for our students. Our administration and school board worked hard to minimize the impact on our taxpayers with those goals at the forefront,” Rau said.
