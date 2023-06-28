Peters Township School Board adopted a more than $80.2 million budget that calls for a tax increase.

At its meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved a 0.3 millage increase that will take taxes from 15.07 to 15.37 mills. J. Rolf Briegel, Daniel Taylor and Dr. Shari Payne were absent. The amount represents a 2% increase in taxes.

