Peters Township School Board approved a preliminary budget calling for a 3.4% tax increase.
The board voted on the $76,954,523 spending plan Monday. Directors are expected to adopt the final budget at their June 27 meeting.
The current millage rate of 14.58 mills will increase by about 0.49 mills. A homeowner with a property assessed at $300,000 will see a $147 increase in taxes.
Taxes also went up last year, and the increases had been planned as part of the construction of the new high school. Brad Rau, the district’s business manager, said this is expected to be the final increase associated with the building project.
“It was based on the building projects and renovations that we did with the school district. These were all the planned increases to cover the debt service for those new buildings, and the renovation at the middle school,” Rau said.
The $95 million high school opened to students in January 2021 at the site of the former Rolling Hills Country Club. In 2018, the school board awarded contracts for the construction and began its plan to help fund the project through a 1.57 millage increase spread out over five years.
The proposed budget is available on the school district’s website. The budget compares millage rates of other communities with Peters. The budget puts the total taxes for a $300,000 home at $4,374, and shows a similar home in Upper St. Clair as costing $8,303 in taxes.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a five-year lease between the district and Intermediate Unit 1 for the use of the old middle school building on East McMurray Road.
Rau said the Intermediate Unit will use the building to host educational programs.
“The Intermediate Unit is always looking for space to consolidate programs, so this was an opportunity,” Rau said.
According to Rau, the IU will be responsible for “caring costs,” such as utilities and routine maintenance. Rau said the IU will pay additional costs to the school district based on how often it uses the building.