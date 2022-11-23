Peters Township School Board approved changes to several district policies at its meeting Monday evening.
The changes fall under policies concerning student discipline, employee conduct, security and emergency preparedness. The revisions are mostly for clarity and to eliminate redundancies.
The revised policies are available for viewing on the district’s website.
In other business, the board approved $50,169 for replacement flooring at the Peters Township Middle School auxiliary gym. Last month, the board had also approved $24,400 to replace the wall and door pads in the gym.
The school board will hold a reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The next regular meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Meetings are held in the large group instruction room at Peters Township High School.
